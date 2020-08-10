Technology News
OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Selfie and Macro Camera Improvements, Other Fixes

OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with dual-selfie cameras.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2020 15:59 IST
OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Selfie and Macro Camera Improvements, Other Fixes

OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.4 update
  • It will be rolled out in a staged manner
  • OnePlus Nord update improves the launch speed of Gallery app

OnePlus Nord has got an update that improves low-light selfies and macro camera photos. The update version 10.5.4 for OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord comes for the Indian and global variants, as posted on the official community page for the phone. It also brings some system improvements like faster launching speed for the Gallery app, along with some bug fixes. Like other OnePlus updates, it will be rolled out in a phased manner starting today, August 10, and should reach all OnePlus Nord users in a few days.

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.4 update

As per the changelog shared on the community page, the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update brings system, camera, and cloud service improvements. The launch speed of the Gallery app of the OnePlus Nord has been improved. For the camera performance, and what would probably be the most noticeable part of the update, the camera quality for video calls has been improved. Colour accuracy and white balance have also been improved for low light selfies that theoretically will result in better selfies in darker environments.

For the macro camera, OnePlus has improved the vibrancy and colour accuracy that should improve its overall performance. An issue that caused background music to pause when opening the front camera has been fixed as well.

Some of the other fixes include syncing of Notes and issues with joining Red Cable Club for Indian users. The changelog also states that the display experience has been improved, without any further details.

The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus Nord is being rolled out in a staged manner. OnePlus says it will reach a small percentage of users today, August 10, with a broader rollout in the coming days. As per the screenshot posted by XDA Developers, the update is pretty small at just 95MB. To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates, and you should see it here.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, OxygenOS 10 5 4

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, OxygenOS 10 5 4
TikTok Parent ByteDance Takes Step Toward Entering Stock Brokerage, Wealth Management in Hong Kong
Swiggy Instamart Quick Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Gurugram

