OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving New OxygenOS Update With Improved System Stability in India

The new OnePlus Nord update brings OxygenOS 10.5.3 to the phone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 August 2020 11:39 IST
OnePlus Nord can be purchased from Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores from today, August 6

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord gets system stability improvements in latest update
  • It is the third update for OnePlus Nord since its launch
  • OnePlus Nord update brings firmware version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA

OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that improves system stability, the company has announced. It is the third OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India, Europe, and North America. The news comes as the phone goes for sale in India today, and can be purchased through Amazon, OnePlus official online store as well as OnePlus Experience Stores. OnePlus is also releasing the final developer's preview build of OxygenOS 11 on August 10.

OnePlus Nord update changelog

As per the official changelog, the latest OnePlus Nord update brings OxygenOS 10.5.3 — firmware version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA — in India. It only mentions ‘Improved system stability', and it is not clear what system improvements this update brings. As mentioned, this is the third update that the OnePlus Nord has gotten since its launch about two weeks ago.

The first update brought optimisation in video calling as well as improvements in the performance of the rear camera by optimisation of the depth sensor effect. Other improvements on the OnePlus Nord included optimised power efficiency for video recording at 4K 60fps and system stability. The second update brought the July 2020 Android security patch, fixes for general issues, and OnePlus Buds firmware to quickly connect your phone with the company's first truly wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Nord price in India, sale details

As mentioned, OnePlus Nord is now available through an open sale in India. The smartphone can be purchased through Amazon, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus Experience Stores. It will also be available through Reliance Digital and MyJio stores starting August 7. The phone is offered in two variants with 8GB + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 27,999, and 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs. 29,999. The third 6GB + 64GB variant will go on sale in September at Rs. 24,999. The phone is being offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The OnePlus Nord is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. The OnePlus Nord houses a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The phone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. There's a dual camera setup on the front, comprising a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

