OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that improves system stability, the company has announced. It is the third OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India, Europe, and North America. The news comes as the phone goes for sale in India today, and can be purchased through Amazon, OnePlus official online store as well as OnePlus Experience Stores. OnePlus is also releasing the final developer's preview build of OxygenOS 11 on August 10.

OnePlus Nord update changelog

As per the official changelog, the latest OnePlus Nord update brings OxygenOS 10.5.3 — firmware version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA — in India. It only mentions ‘Improved system stability', and it is not clear what system improvements this update brings. As mentioned, this is the third update that the OnePlus Nord has gotten since its launch about two weeks ago.

The first update brought optimisation in video calling as well as improvements in the performance of the rear camera by optimisation of the depth sensor effect. Other improvements on the OnePlus Nord included optimised power efficiency for video recording at 4K 60fps and system stability. The second update brought the July 2020 Android security patch, fixes for general issues, and OnePlus Buds firmware to quickly connect your phone with the company's first truly wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Nord price in India, sale details

As mentioned, OnePlus Nord is now available through an open sale in India. The smartphone can be purchased through Amazon, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus Experience Stores. It will also be available through Reliance Digital and MyJio stores starting August 7. The phone is offered in two variants with 8GB + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 27,999, and 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs. 29,999. The third 6GB + 64GB variant will go on sale in September at Rs. 24,999. The phone is being offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The OnePlus Nord is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. The OnePlus Nord houses a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The phone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. There's a dual camera setup on the front, comprising a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

