OnePlus Nord has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11 that brings the January 2021 Android security patch. The new software update for OnePlus Nord comes almost two months after the release of the last Android security update that was rolled out in late December. OnePlus has, however, not provided any new features or notable changes through the latest update. But nonetheless, OnePlus Nord is due to receive OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. That update is currently in a beta stage.

The OxygenOS 10.5.11 update for OnePlus Nord is currently rolling out in phases, OnePlus announced through a forum post on Tuesday. The update is initially reaching a small percentage of users, with its broader rollout coming in a few days. You can check for the update on your OnePlus Nord by going to Settings > System > System update.

OnePlus is rolling out the latest software update as OxygenOS 10.5.11.AC01DA in India, while its European build is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.11.AC01BA and the global release is coming as OxygenOS 10.5.11.AC01AA.

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update brings the January 2021 Android security patch alongside improved system stability. This means that you shouldn't expect any notable changes coming through the latest software version. The update also doesn't bring a new Android OS version as it will still be Android 10.

In December, OnePlus Nord received OxygenOS 10.5.10 with the December 2020 Android security patch. That update came along with the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package and added the OnePlus Store app for Indian users.

Unlike OnePlus Nord that is receiving the January security update, OnePlus recently updated OnePlus Nord N10 5G with the February 2021 Android security patch. Companies including Samsung and Google also brought the latest Android security updates to their phones.

