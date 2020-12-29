Technology News
OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

The OnePlus Nord update also brings the OnePlus Store app for users in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 December 2020 15:02 IST
OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

OnePlus Nord to get security updates till July 2023

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord users are getting latest update globally
  • The update is rolled out in an incremental manner
  • OnePlus Nord gets general bug fixes and system improvements

OnePlus Nord has started receiving an update for users globally. The update brings the latest December 2020 Android security patch, general bug fixes, and improved system stability. The version number of the update for India is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA, for Europe is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA, and the global version number is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA. OnePlus is rolling out the update in an incremental manner, which means that it will reach a small percentage of users before a wider rollout.

As per the information on OnePlus forums, the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 update changelog suggests that the phones will get the December 2020 security patch and September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. It also brings along general bug fixes and improves overall system stability. Indian users will get the OnePlus Store app from where users can shop for OnePlus products. The company says that the app can be uninstalled.

As mentioned, the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus Nord is rolling out in an incremental manner. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today (December 28), and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the blog announced. If you are a OnePlus Nord user and haven't received a notification, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates. Make sure you have sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update.

Recently, OnePlus announced that OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis till July 2023. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. Its onboard storage of up to 256GB cannot be expanded via a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, there are two cameras – a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord specifications, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.5.10
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
