OnePlus Nord has started receiving an update for users globally. The update brings the latest December 2020 Android security patch, general bug fixes, and improved system stability. The version number of the update for India is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA, for Europe is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA, and the global version number is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA. OnePlus is rolling out the update in an incremental manner, which means that it will reach a small percentage of users before a wider rollout.

As per the information on OnePlus forums, the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 update changelog suggests that the phones will get the December 2020 security patch and September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. It also brings along general bug fixes and improves overall system stability. Indian users will get the OnePlus Store app from where users can shop for OnePlus products. The company says that the app can be uninstalled.

As mentioned, the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus Nord is rolling out in an incremental manner. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today (December 28), and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the blog announced. If you are a OnePlus Nord user and haven't received a notification, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates. Make sure you have sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update.

Recently, OnePlus announced that OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis till July 2023. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. Its onboard storage of up to 256GB cannot be expanded via a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, there are two cameras – a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

