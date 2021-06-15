OnePlus Nord N200 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications

OnePlus Nord N200 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into some possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is speculated that the OnePlus DE2117 spotted on the benchmarking site could be the next budget smartphone from the Chinese technology giant. The listing tips an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC with 4GB of RAM. This follows a leak from a notable tipster earlier this week, which showed official-looking renders of the smartphone along with an extensive list of specifications.

The listing on Geekbench is for a OnePlus smartphone with the model code DE2117. The specifications revealed by the benchmarking site show that the smartphone comes with a 1.80GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. The processor has the code name 'holi' suggesting that the upcoming smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC. Going by the specifications on Geekbench, it can be speculated that it could be the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200. The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus smartphone was spotted by GSMArena.

The OnePlus Nord N200 scored 511 in single-core tests and 1,615 in multi-core tests on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

A couple of days ago, notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked an official looking render of the OnePlus Nord N200. Along with the renders, Blass also revealed a whole list of specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Along with the Snapdragon 480 SoC and 4GB of RAM, there is 64GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Nord N200 is expected to ship with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 405ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to run OxygenOS, based on Android 11. For optics, OnePlus Nord N200 may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor to handle selfie and video call duties.

For connectivity, OnePlus Nord N200 is expected to feature 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

