OnePlus Nord N200 5G does not have an official release date yet but it looks like the specifications have already leaked. A tipster shared an official looking render as well as all the specifications for the upcoming OnePlus budget friendly phone. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and have a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery and expandable storage. The tipster also shared a render of the phone that was pretty much the same image that was reportedly shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

Well-known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a complete list of specifications for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phone is said to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS. Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared that the Nord N200 will feature a 6.49-inch 1080p LCD display, and the latest leaks states the same.

The phone is said to come with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has 405ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may come with the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord N200 may come with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord N200 are said to include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard the OnePlus Nord N200 5G may include accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, barometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of dimensions, the phone could measure 163.1x74.9x8.3mm and weigh 189 grams.

It is speculated that like its predecessor – OnePlus Nord N100 – the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will also not launch in India but instead be excusive to the US and Canada.