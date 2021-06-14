Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More

OnePlus Nord N200 5G could come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 18:34 IST
OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is said to carry a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G may come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • The phone could sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G does not have a release date yet

OnePlus Nord N200 5G does not have an official release date yet but it looks like the specifications have already leaked. A tipster shared an official looking render as well as all the specifications for the upcoming OnePlus budget friendly phone. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and have a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery and expandable storage. The tipster also shared a render of the phone that was pretty much the same image that was reportedly shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

Well-known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a complete list of specifications for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phone is said to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS. Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared that the Nord N200 will feature a 6.49-inch 1080p LCD display, and the latest leaks states the same.

The phone is said to come with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has 405ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may come with the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord N200 may come with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord N200 are said to include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard the OnePlus Nord N200 5G may include accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, barometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of dimensions, the phone could measure 163.1x74.9x8.3mm and weigh 189 grams.

It is speculated that like its predecessor – OnePlus Nord N100 – the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will also not launch in India but instead be excusive to the US and Canada.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord N200

OnePlus Nord N200

Display 6.49-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N200 5G, OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, and iQoo Slide May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  4. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 May Just a Rebranded Realme X9 Pro
  6. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  9. OnePlus TV U1S Series Brings Free OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z Offer
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Takes on Jio, Begins 5G Trial Network in Gurugram, Offers Over 1Gbps Speed in Testing Phase
  2. Apple Reveals New Game Controls UI and SDKs
  3. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More
  4. iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, and iQoo Slide May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch a New Mi TV, Tipped to Have OLED Display
  6. Twitter Ban in Nigeria Leaves Some Businesses in the Lurch
  7. Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses
  8. OnePlus TV U1S Series Brings Free OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z Offer; Free Echo Dot via Amazon
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Be a Rebadged Realme X9 Pro, With Slight Differences
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Launch in India Soon: CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com