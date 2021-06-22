OnePlus Nord N200 5G was launched last week and it comes with a Snapdragon 480 SoC and a 90Hz display. The phone's software update timeline has been released, detailing the amount of years it will be supported by OnePlus. OnePlus ventured into entry-level phones last year with the arrival of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100. These phones ran on the dated Android 10 software at launch, and even six months after launch, these handsets are yet to receive the Android 11 update.

OnePlus confirmed to 9to5Google that OnePlus Nord N200 5G, the successor to OnePlus Nord N100, will get one major software update. This is presumably Android 12, given that the phone was launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The company also confirmed that in addition to the major software update, OnePlus will also provide three years of ‘maintenance updates' to the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. It refrained from promising any timeline for the major software update. OnePlus also did not reveal the time gap between two maintenance updates.

Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company was merging with Oppo to bring “even better products” for customers. He pointed out that one of the changes could be “faster and more stable software updates” that are often demanded by customers. There have been several reports of delays in updates in older OnePlus phones and a host of glitches cropping up in newer models after an update is rolled out. In any case, this merger should lead to a more seamless experience with software updates.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is priced at $239.99 (roughly Rs. 17,600) in the US for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a 90Hz refresh rate and is available only in the US and Canada.