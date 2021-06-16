Technology News
loading
OnePlus Nord N200 5G price is set at $239.99 (roughly Rs. 17,600) in the US.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2021 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available from June 25
  • The new OnePlus phone is limited to the US and Canada
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes in a single configuration with 128GB storage

OnePlus Nord N200 5G has debuted as the latest entrant in the OnePlus Nord series. The new smartphone comes as the successor to the OnePlus N100 that launched in October last year. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 90Hz display and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Other key highlights of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G include triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. The new OnePlus phone is currently limited to the US and Canada. This is similar to the OnePlus Nord N100 that arrived in markets including the UK, US, and Canada.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G price, availability details

OnePlus Nord N200 5G price has been set at $239.99 (roughly Rs. 17,600) in the US for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The same configuration has been launched in Canada at CAD 319.99 (Rs. 19,300). The phone comes in a single Blue Quantum colour option and will be available for purchase through the OnePlus.com site in both the US and Canada starting June 25.

In comparison, the OnePlus Nord N100 from last year was launched at GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

OnePlus has also tied up with T-Mobile to offer the carrier-locked OnePlus Nord N200 5G exclusively on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile networks. However, the smartphone will also go on sale through Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. Details about the availability and pricing of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for other markets are yet to be announced.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that seems identical to the OnePlus Nord N100. It houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. This is an upgrade over the OnePlus Nord N100 that had an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of storing content, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G gets 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is claimed to last at least one full day on a single charge.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N200 5G price, OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications, OnePlus Nord N200 5G, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
