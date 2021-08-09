Technology News
OnePlus Nord N200 5G Survives Durability Tests With Ease

OnePlus Nord N200 5G scratches very easily on the plastic frame and back panel.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 August 2021 16:45 IST
OnePlus Nord N200 5G Survives Durability Tests With Ease

OnePlus Nord N200 5G survives the bend test with ease

  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G is currently limited to US and Canada
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G recovers from flame test quickly
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G has triple camera setup at the back

OnePlus Nord N200 5G was launched in June this year as a budget offering. The company introduced the Nord range last year to shift its focus from the premium segment and branch out into other price segments as well. The new OnePlus phone is currently limited to the US and Canada markets. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G has now been subjected to a durability test, and it seems to survive most of the scares, including the fire test and the dreaded bend test.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything puts the OnePlus Nord N200 5G through a series of tortures, beginning first with the scratch testing. It starts to show scratches from level 6, with deeper grooves seen at level 7. This confirms that OnePlus has opted for a glass display and not a plastic one. The frame, the buttons, and the back panel are all made of plastic, causing it to scratch rather easily.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G survived the fire test as well. A certain portion of the display where the flame was exposed, did go black after prolonged exposure, but it recovered fully after a few seconds. The phone also survives the bend test without any cracks in the screen or lasting damage to the frame. Overall, barring the easy scratching, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G passes the durability test with ease. This is a surprise given that several premium flagships fail the durability test miserably.

For instance, the Asus ROG Phone 5 failed miserably in these tests and broke under hand pressure. However, the OnePlus flagship – OnePlus 9 Pro - survived all of JerryRigEverything's durability tests with ease. The phone did not break or lose its shape when it was manually bent. It also did not malfunction under direct flame from a lighter.

Coming back to the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, its launch price has been set at $239.99 (roughly Rs. 17,600) in the US for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 90Hz display and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Other key highlights of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G include triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

