Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, Sport Triple Rear Cameras

OnePlus Nord N20 5G is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2021 12:10 IST
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, Sport Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N20 5G may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N20 5G is reported to feature a 6.43-inch display
  • OnePlus Nord N20 5G leaked renders show a boxy design, flat display
  • OnePlus Nord N20 5G may have an in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders and specifications have leaked. The company has been reportedly working on the Nord N10 5G successor that launched last year. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders show it sporting triple rear cameras, a glossy back panel, and a metal frame. The leaked renders also suggest a hole-punch display and a boxy design. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The company is yet to make any official announcements regarding the phone.

91Mobiles partnered with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) to share OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders and specifications ahead of its launch. The renders suggest that the phone's hole-punch cutout sits on the top-left edge of the screen and is seen to have a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is likely to have a flat frame with chamfered edges. OnePlus Nord N20 5G is seen with power and volume buttons on the right spine, while the SIM card housing is on the left edge. The bottom edge is reported to integrate a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port. The top edge is seen housing a second mic for noise cancellation.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G leaked renders show three sensors at the back – two of them being relatively larger than the third one. This unique module is seen to be accompanied by an LED flash. The report suggests the phone may be unveiled in Grey and Purple colour options.

As per the tipster, the specifications of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will include a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera setup at the back of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to include a 48-megapixel main sensor and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is reported to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video chats. It will reportedly measure 159.8x73.1x7.7mm (9.6mm with the camera bump). Apart from this, the tipster says there is a small chance the company may call this phone the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G instead of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N20 5G, OnePlus Nord N20 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Shows Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Coming to Voot Select in 2022
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, Sport Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  4. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  7. Paytm's $2.5-Billion IPO Mints New Millionaires in India
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Series
  10. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones in December With Snapdragon SoCs
  2. Earth Too Can Have Saturn-Like Rings, but They Will Be Made Up of Space Junk: Researchers
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Shows Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Coming to Voot Select in 2022
  5. Google Commits AUD 1 Billion to Australia Months After Threatening Pull-Out
  6. Google Accused of Breaking Antitrust Laws, Using Coercive Tactics in Ads Business in Update US Complaint
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sells $930 Million in Shares to Cover Stock Option, Filings Show
  8. Twitter Finally Rolls Out Update to Stop Tweets From Disappearing as You Read Them on the Web
  9. Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test Created 1,500 Pieces of Orbital Debris, Threatened ISS: US
  10. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Fresh OnePlus 10 Pro Renders Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com