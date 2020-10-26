OnePlus Nord N100 price and release date have been leaked online. The new OnePlus phone is rumoured to launch — alongside the OnePlus Nord N10 5G — on Monday as the company's most affordable smartphone to date. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to have triple rear cameras as well as a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also likely to run on the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus Nord N10 5G both are also likely to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N100 price will be at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, as per the leaked details. The euro pricing of the phone suggests that it would debut in Europe — alongside the previously expected US launch that could take place later on Monday. However, OnePlus hasn't yet made any official announcement around the launch of the OnePlus Nord N100.

The latest rumour also mentions that the OnePlus Nord N100 will go on sale starting as early as November 10.

On Sunday, OnePlus did tease the existence of the OnePlus Nord N100 alongside the OnePlus Nord N10 5G through a tweet posted by its global account. That tweet, however, didn't provide any details around the official launch and availability of the new phones.

NNNNNNNNNN — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 25, 2020

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications (expected)

In addition to its price and release date, the tipster has provided some details about the specifications of the OnePlus Nord N100. These are aligning with those surfaced last week. The phone is said to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display and include stereo speakers. It is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will come with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a pair of 2-megapixel sensors, according to the rumour. The phone is also said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus is rumoured to offer a 5,000mAh battery on the Nord N100. The phone is also said to have the headphone jack that's missing on the OnePlus lineup since the launch of the OnePlus 6T back in October 2018.

