OnePlus Nord N100 phones have started receiving a new software update with the December 2020 Android security patch. Available as OxygenOS 10.5.5 in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.4 in North America, the OnePlus Nord N100 update also brings a handful of system-level optimisations. There are also improvements in camera functions and network stability of the affordable OnePlus phone. Just like the OxygenOS updates in the past, the latest software is rolling out for OnePlus Nord N100 users in batches.

The Chinese company has posted the details and the changelog of the new OxygenOS software for the OnePlus Nord N100 on the OnePlus forums. It highlights that the update optimises system power consumption and adds a button to the quick settings that lets users switch between silent, ringing, and vibration modes. The new software also brings an improved user experience for the camera app as well as better network stability.

In terms of bug fixes, the OxygenOS update fixes an issue that makes the phone not wake up under certain circumstances. There is also a fix for a low probability call noise issue.

The OxygenOS update enhances overall security for OnePlus Nord N100 users with the December 2020 Android security patch.

OnePlus has brought two distinct OxygenOS software versions for the OnePlus Nord N100. Although both versions carry the same list of bug fixes, improvements, and optimisations, there are a couple of changes in the build for users in North America. These include a Google Mobile Services package update to version 09.2020, and optimised compatibility with Bluetooth devices.

The latest OxygenOS update is rolling out gradually for OnePlus Nord N100 users. You can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System Update.

The OnePlus Nord N100 last month received the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update that brought camera and Bluetooth improvements.

