Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord N100 Receiving New OxygenOS Update With December 2020 Security Patch, System Improvements

OnePlus Nord N100 Receiving New OxygenOS Update With December 2020 Security Patch, System Improvements

The latest OnePlus Nord N100 update brings a button to let users switch from silent to ringing and vibration modes directly from the quick settings menu.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2020 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord N100 Receiving New OxygenOS Update With December 2020 Security Patch, System Improvements

OnePlus Nord N100 is getting OxygenOS 10.5.5 in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.4 in North America

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N100 update optimises system power consumption
  • The update carries GMS package version 09.2020 for users in North America
  • OnePlus Nord N100 received OxygenOS 10.5.1 last month

OnePlus Nord N100 phones have started receiving a new software update with the December 2020 Android security patch. Available as OxygenOS 10.5.5 in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.4 in North America, the OnePlus Nord N100 update also brings a handful of system-level optimisations. There are also improvements in camera functions and network stability of the affordable OnePlus phone. Just like the OxygenOS updates in the past, the latest software is rolling out for OnePlus Nord N100 users in batches.

The Chinese company has posted the details and the changelog of the new OxygenOS software for the OnePlus Nord N100 on the OnePlus forums. It highlights that the update optimises system power consumption and adds a button to the quick settings that lets users switch between silent, ringing, and vibration modes. The new software also brings an improved user experience for the camera app as well as better network stability.

In terms of bug fixes, the OxygenOS update fixes an issue that makes the phone not wake up under certain circumstances. There is also a fix for a low probability call noise issue.

The OxygenOS update enhances overall security for OnePlus Nord N100 users with the December 2020 Android security patch.

OnePlus has brought two distinct OxygenOS software versions for the OnePlus Nord N100. Although both versions carry the same list of bug fixes, improvements, and optimisations, there are a couple of changes in the build for users in North America. These include a Google Mobile Services package update to version 09.2020, and optimised compatibility with Bluetooth devices.

The latest OxygenOS update is rolling out gradually for OnePlus Nord N100 users. You can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System Update.

The OnePlus Nord N100 last month received the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update that brought camera and Bluetooth improvements.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N100, OnePlus, OxygenOS 10.5.5, OxygenOS 10.5.4, OxygenOS
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 10 Free Upgrade Programme Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N100 Receiving New OxygenOS Update With December 2020 Security Patch, System Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  3. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  5. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  7. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  8. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  9. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  10. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com