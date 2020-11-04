OnePlus Nord N100 is receiving a new OxygenOS update bringing optimisations to touch input and improvements to the camera. The update is rolling out to users in Europe and the version number is OxygenOS 10.5.1. The new OnePlus Nord N100 update is incremental in nature, which means a small percentage of users will receive it initially, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days, after seeing if there are no more bugs.

The company took to the forums to announce that the OnePlus Nord N100 is receiving a new OxygenOS 10.5.1 update in Europe. Eligible users can check for the update in Settings manually if they already haven't received a notification. As mentioned, this one is an incremental update, so it may take a few days to reach all users.

The changelog suggests that the latest OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS 10.5.1 update brings an optimised touch and interaction experience improved system stability as well. The update improves the shooting experience with camera, the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers, and compatibility of Bluetooth.

OnePlus Nord N100 was launched last month in Europe with a price tag of GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Key specifications include a 6.52-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a bokeh lens and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The OnePlus Nord N100 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. OnePlus has confirmed that it would reveal the availability in North America at a later stage. There is no clarity on whether the OnePlus Nord N100 will launch in India or not.

