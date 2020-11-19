Technology News
  OnePlus Nord N100 Confirmed to Have 90Hz Refresh Rate Instead of 60Hz as Previously Believed: Report

OnePlus Nord N100 Confirmed to Have 90Hz Refresh Rate Instead of 60Hz as Previously Believed: Report

OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, and 4GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 November 2020 11:05 IST
OnePlus Nord N100 Confirmed to Have 90Hz Refresh Rate Instead of 60Hz as Previously Believed: Report

OnePlus Nord N100 has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N100 comes with an option for 90Hz refresh rate
  • The phone may not be able to deliver high refresh rates across all apps
  • OnePlus Nord N100 was originally said to have a 60Hz display

OnePlus Nord N100 features a 90Hz display, even though it was advertised at launch with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, according to a new report. The budget-friendly phone from the company was launched alongside the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (which did come with a 90Hz display) last month. Now, a report quoting a OnePlus spokesperson says that the OnePlus Nord N100 does, in fact, come with a 90Hz display, but doesn't always deliver that framerate. The 90Hz option was also reportedly seen in phone settings in a device in the UK where it has launched.

OnePlus began fitting its phones with high refresh rate displays starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro that launched last year. Even its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N10 5G come with 90Hz displays. With the OnePlus Nord N100, the company advertised at launch that the phone has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. However, according to a report by Android Authority that says the publication purchased the phone in the UK, it can confirm the 90Hz refresh rate support.

“The N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display. Actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations,” the report quotes OnePlus. It also states that the company did not elaborate on why it originally said the phone has a 60Hz display.

The reason for this could be the basic specifications of the OnePlus Nord N100 that may not be able to deliver the 90Hz experience across all apps. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. It features a HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. However, the phone does come with the option to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz, and, as of now, it is unclear what the implications of enabling 90Hz would be in regards to the performance and the battery life of the phone.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord N100, OnePlus Nord N100 refresh rate
