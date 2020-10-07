OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October

OnePlus Nord series will get new entrants this month if a new rumour is to be believed. The rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are said to be launching as soon as the end of October. These phones are believed to be releasing in the US market. OnePlus is slated to introduce the OnePlus 8T on October 14, and the company could offer details regarding the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 phones at the event.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 phones are set for launch by the end of this month. In related tweets, Sharma noted that these phones are expected to launch in the US, and its launch is unlikely in India based on the information he received. It could be possible that these phones are initially launched in the US market, and may be introduced in the Indian market later.

It could also be possible that these models may not see a launch in the Indian market at all, given that the debutant OnePlus Nord was not launched in the US. To compensate, the OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 may be designed specifically for the US market only. Of course, there is little clarity on this matter from the company's end as it chooses to remains mum after releasing a cryptic post some time ago, teasing the arrival of a new phone in the OnePlus Nord series.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G price, specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord N10 may be priced at around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). It is tipped to feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is expected to be at 128GB. It is expected to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and additional 2-megapixel shooter.

