OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphones have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that comes with the February Android security patch. The update, however, is still based on Android 10. There are no new features added to the phone through this update besides some power and network optimisations. The OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rolling out to both the Global and European variants. The smartphone was launched in the European markets back in October.

As per the official OnePlus forum page for OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the latest update comes with OxygenOS version 10.5.10. The European version of the phone is getting firmware version 10.5.10.BE89BA while the global version of the phone is getting 10.5.11.BE86AA. The update brings some system tweaks including an updated Google Mobile Services (GMS) package, and 5G network improvement along with the latest February 2021 Android security patch, as per the changelog.

As per OnePlus, the over-the-air (OTA) update will be incremental. It means that the update will reach a small percentage of OnePlus Nord N10 5G users first, and then it will be rolled out the masses in a few days. In order to manually check if you have received the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched in the European markets back in October. The phone was made available in North America last month. OnePlus hasn't launched the two phones in India yet.

In November last year, it was reported that OnePlus Nord N10 5G will receive only one major Android update.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.