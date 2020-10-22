Technology News
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to launch in the US market, unlike the previous OnePlus Nord.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2020 12:42 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max J.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G panel suggests multiple cameras at the back
  • It also hints at a gradient back panel design
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to launch soon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G has leaked in a new sketch that hints at the phone's back panel design. The sketch suggests that the design of the rumoured upcoming device will be different than the debutant OnePlus Nord which was unveiled in July. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to launch in the US market, unlike the OnePlus Nord which didn't see a launch there. The upcoming OnePlus handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Tipster Max J. has shared a new sketch of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and it hints at the back-panel design details of the phone. The handset is tipped to have a gradient finish and a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back that is placed in the top left corner.

This is unlike the OnePlus Nord, which has all the sensors placed in one line in a capsule-shaped module. The setup on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G based on the leak suggests that it may be more like the OnePlus 8T back camera module design. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G should have multiple cameras and past leaks suggest a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The tipster's tweet also hints that there may be a Blue colour option for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. OnePlus has made no announcements regarding the launch of this phone. There was a rumour that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G along with the OnePlus Nord N100 maybe launched on October 26, but the date is too near and OnePlus has made no event announcement yet.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications (expected)

As for rumoured specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 128GB. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and additional 2-megapixel shooter. The price of the phone may be somewhere around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500).

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
