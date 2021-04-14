OnePlus Nord N10 5G is receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings some network and system improvements. The update will be bundled with March 2021 Android security patch. It should be noted that the smartphone is yet to be launched in India. OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched in October 2020 for the European markets. The update for OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets Oxygen OS 10.5, based on Android 10, and the phone is yet to receive an Android 11 update.

With a post on its community forum, OnePlus announced that OnePlus Nord N10 5G is receiving a new update that will bring system and network enhancements to the smartphone. The improvements, listed in the changelog, are improved power consumption, improved system stability, improved performance and stability over Wi-Fi transfer, and improved stability of communication and 5G network. The update has two build versions — 10.5.11.BE89BA for EU markets and 10.5.12.BE86AA for global markets. The update will be rolled out in phases to eligible smartphones.

Launched in October 2020, OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.49-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded to 512GB using a microSD card. For optics, OnePlus Nord N10 5G uses a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

For connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for added security. OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging capabilities.

