Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G latest update also brings improvements to the camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 December 2020 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements

OnePlus Nord N10 5G latest update will only reach a small percentage of users initially

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G update version number for Europe is 10.5.8.BE89BA
  • The update version number for North America is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G users will get the update in an incremental manner

OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving a new update for users in parts of Europe and North America. The update brings along the latest December 2020 Android security patch and a few improvements for camera, mobile network, and system stability. The version number of the update for Europe is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE89BA and the version number for North America is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA. OnePlus is rolling out the update in an incremental manner, and it could take a while before it reaches all units.

The company took to its forums to announce the rollout of the latest update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The changelog suggests that the latest OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings along the December 2020 patch and September 2020 Google Mobile Services package. It optimises the power consumption of the system and also improves overall system stability. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G update improves the shooting experience with the camera and also improves connection stability of mobile networks.

OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rolling out in an incremental manner. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the blog reads. In any event, if you haven't received a notification, you could check for the update in Settings. Once you receive the update, download and install under a good Wi-Fi connection and with sufficient battery charge.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched in October this year and it features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. OnePlus has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Nord N10 5G

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N10 5G Update, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.5.8
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More
Airtel Xstream Content Subscription Now Available to Non-Airtel Users

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  2. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  3. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  4. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  5. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  6. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  7. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  8. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. Redmi 9 Power Review
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China's New Medium-Lift Rocket Long March 8 Makes Maiden Flight Carrying 5 Satellites
  2. Cryptocurrency Investments Top $5.6 Billion in 2020, Up by 600 Percent: Report
  3. Airtel Xstream Content Subscription Now Available to Non-Airtel Users
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements
  5. PlayStation Holiday Sale: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, and More
  6. Google Undertaking Over Fitbit Competition Concerns Rejected by Australian Antitrust Regulator
  7. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Priced in India Revealed Ahead of December 24 Sale
  8. ByteDance in Talks to Buy Stake in Mobile Games Company CMGE: Sources
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC-Powered 5G Smartphones India Debut in Early 2021, Says Company
  10. Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Gets Highest DxOMark Smartphone Camera Rankings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com