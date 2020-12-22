OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving a new update for users in parts of Europe and North America. The update brings along the latest December 2020 Android security patch and a few improvements for camera, mobile network, and system stability. The version number of the update for Europe is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE89BA and the version number for North America is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA. OnePlus is rolling out the update in an incremental manner, and it could take a while before it reaches all units.

The company took to its forums to announce the rollout of the latest update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The changelog suggests that the latest OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings along the December 2020 patch and September 2020 Google Mobile Services package. It optimises the power consumption of the system and also improves overall system stability. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G update improves the shooting experience with the camera and also improves connection stability of mobile networks.

OnePlus says that the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rolling out in an incremental manner. “The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the blog reads. In any event, if you haven't received a notification, you could check for the update in Settings. Once you receive the update, download and install under a good Wi-Fi connection and with sufficient battery charge.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched in October this year and it features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. OnePlus has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Nord N10 5G

