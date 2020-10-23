Technology News

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leaked in Detail, Headphone Jack’s Return Suggested

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 both are likely to retain the value-for-money USP of the original OnePlus Nord.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 14:53 IST
OnePlus Nord series is rumoured to get OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 on October 26

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to be powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • The new OnePlus phones are rumoured to have multiple cameras
  • OnePlus Nord N100 would come with a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 specifications have surfaced online ahead of their official launch. Both new OnePlus Nord-series phones are likely to revive the 3.5mm headphone jack that the company ditched following the launch of the OnePlus 6T back in October 2018. The leaked specifications also hint at the presence of a quad rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, while the OnePlus Nord N100 is expected to come with triple rear cameras. OnePlus hasn't provided any details about the launch of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, though both phones are rumoured to arrive as early as Monday, October 26.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer alias OnLeaks, who recently suggested the October 26 launch date, has now leaked the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 specifications. Both new OnePlus phones are likely to retain the value-for-money USP of the original OnePlus Nord that debuted in India and Europe in July.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the tipster claims that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. The phone is also said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it would come with the quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will also include a 4,300mAh battery, according to the tipster. The phone is also said to include a USB Type-C port as well as a headphone jack.

Most of the leaked specifications of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G are in line with a previous leak. The phone is also said to be codenamed Billie.

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications (expected)

Steve Hemmerstoffer has also posted the alleged specifications of the OnePlus Nord N100. The phone is said to have a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Further, the Nord N100 is rumoured to include the triple rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, the phone would offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is also tipped to have a 5,000mAh battery, 4G connectivity along with dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, it is said to have a 3.5mm headphone jack — just like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

OnePlus initially removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from its phones with the launch of the OnePlus 6T in 2018. CEO Pete Lau at that time said the removal of the headphone jack “allows for the FOD in-display fingerprint [scanner] technology as well as larger battery size.” However, the rumour about its revival suggests that the company may want to target the young masses who don't want to spend extra on wireless headphones or USB Type-C adapters.

There aren't any official launch details for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Nevertheless, the company recently did tease the expansion of its Nord series. Both new phones were also allegedly spotted on its website last month.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

