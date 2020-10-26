OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 have been announced as the first models in the company's OnePlus Nord N series. Both new smartphones come with a hole-punch display design that looks quite similar to the OnePlus 8T that was unveiled just a couple of weeks back. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G in the series also comes with 5G support as well as a 90Hz display. The OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, has 4G LTE and a standard LCD panel. Both OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 also come with octa-core processors and offer stereo speakers.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 price

OnePlus Nord N10 5G price has been set at GBP 329 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord N100 carries a price tag of GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Both new phones are initially coming to Europe, though OnePlus would reveal their availability in North America at a later stage. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes in a Midnight Ice colour, while the OnePlus Nord N100 features a Midnight Frost shade.

There are no official details confirming the India launch plans for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. Nevertheless, OnePlus historical records and the interest for mid-range smartphones show that both new phones may make their way to the Indian market as well.

In July, the original OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 24,999.

“The OnePlus Nord N Series represents the next step in our strategy to expand our smartphone offerings to more price points. Now even more users can get a burdenless experience without sacrificing quality,” OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs on Android-based OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The camera setup also includes dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Nord N10 5G that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Besides, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers.

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a standard, 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a bokeh lens and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display

OnePlus has offered 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord N100 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

