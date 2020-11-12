Technology News
OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Get Just One Major Update to Android 11: Report

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 come with Android 10, even though they were launched after the OnePlus 8T that runs on Android 11.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 November 2020 12:13 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Get Just One Major Update to Android 11: Report

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 run Android 10 out-of-the-box

  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 will only get Android 11 update
  • They will receive two years of security patches
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 will go on sale in the US and Europe

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will only get one major Android update, according to a report. The latest budget-friendly phones from OnePlus are set to go on sale in Europe and the US. Now, the company has reportedly confirmed that OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will receive only one major Android update, along with two years of security updates. OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were released with Android 10 out-of-the-box, suggesting that the Android 11 update will be the last one.

A OnePlus spokesperson reportedly confirmed to Android Central that there will be only one major Android update for OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. The spokesperson also stated that the company will continue to take in community feedback to improve the software experience on all OnePlus smartphones.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices,” the OnePlus spokesperson said.

Typically, Android phones support two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. However, it looks like OnePlus has other plans with OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. The two phones were released after the launch of OnePlus 8T that comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box. If the company launched the two budget phones with Android 11 as well and then promised one Android update, it would've probably been more acceptable to people planning to buy these phones.

It makes sense for a company to focus more on its flagship smartphones and provide continued support to them. To take a step in the opposite direction for its budget phones is quite surprising, especially for a company like OnePlus that promoted the idea of bringing a flagship experience to affordable phones.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Display 6.49-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Tech Companies Tied to US Case Get More Time to Propose Protective Order

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Get Just One Major Update to Android 11: Report
