OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will only get one major Android update, according to a report. The latest budget-friendly phones from OnePlus are set to go on sale in Europe and the US. Now, the company has reportedly confirmed that OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will receive only one major Android update, along with two years of security updates. OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were released with Android 10 out-of-the-box, suggesting that the Android 11 update will be the last one.

A OnePlus spokesperson reportedly confirmed to Android Central that there will be only one major Android update for OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. The spokesperson also stated that the company will continue to take in community feedback to improve the software experience on all OnePlus smartphones.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices,” the OnePlus spokesperson said.

Typically, Android phones support two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. However, it looks like OnePlus has other plans with OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. The two phones were released after the launch of OnePlus 8T that comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box. If the company launched the two budget phones with Android 11 as well and then promised one Android update, it would've probably been more acceptable to people planning to buy these phones.

It makes sense for a company to focus more on its flagship smartphones and provide continued support to them. To take a step in the opposite direction for its budget phones is quite surprising, especially for a company like OnePlus that promoted the idea of bringing a flagship experience to affordable phones.

