OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Listed on US Site Ahead of Launch, Design Details Leaked in Sketches

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 are rumoured to launch today at 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2020 16:27 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Listed on US Site Ahead of Launch, Design Details Leaked in Sketches

OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 are tipped to feature a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord N100 is expected to have a Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord N100 is rumoured to carry a price tag of EUR 199

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 phones have been listed on the US website ahead of the rumoured official launch today. The phones were reported to launch at 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST) but OnePlus has made no official announcements yet. The company had teased the arrival of new phones in the OnePlus Nord range a few days ago, but didn't reveal an exact launch date or even the names of these anticipated phones. Sketches of the two phones have also leaked online ahead of this reported launch.

The official OnePlus US website has made live OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 listings. These listings are not populated as of yet, and details should be published once these two phones are unveiled. As mentioned, OnePlus vaguely teased the arrival of new Nord phones recently, but didn't offer any details on launch date. If the rumoured launch of 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST) is correct, then we get to hear more details in just a few hours. This US listing was first spotted by BGR. 

oneplus nord n10 n100 mukul OnePlus Nord

Twitter/ Mukul Sharma
Photo Credit: OnePlus Nord N10 5G is reported to come with a quad-camera setup

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted sketches of the OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 ahead of its rumoured launch. The OnePlus Nord N10 is tipped to have a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left edge of the screen. The sketch suggests minimal bezels on all sides of the display and a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back. The quad cameras are placed in an L-shaped manner inside the module. There is a rear fingerprint scanner at the back along with an OnePlus logo at the bottom of the panel.

The OnePlus Nord N100 also has a similar hole-punch cut out up front, but the rectangular-shaped camera module at the back houses only three sensors. These are placed in a single line and there is a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 price, specifications (expected)

Whenever they launch, the OnePlus Nord N100 is rumoured to carry a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) whereas the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to be priced around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 128GB. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display and include stereo speakers. It is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord N100 will come with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. OnePlus is rumoured to offer a 5,000mAh battery on the Nord N100.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

