OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Phones Tipped to Launch October 26

OnePlus Nord N10 5G may feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display and be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 October 2020 12:13 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to be priced around $400

Highlights
  • The first OnePlus Nord phone did not launch in the US market
  • The OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 are expected to launch in US
  • There is no clarity if these will be introduced elsewhere

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are now expected to launch on October 26. New information shared online hints at a launch at the end of October, something that was reported earlier as well. This means that the two rumoured phones will launch soon after the OnePlus 8T, which is confirmed to launch on the October 14. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were also spotted on the OnePlus website recently, hinting that the company was actively working on the two phones.

Noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has shared information that the rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will launch on October 26. The launch event will be held at 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST). These two phones look to be an addition to the OnePlus Nord series which debuted a few months ago. This range is expected to release affordable phones, in contrast to the flagship phones that the company has focused on in recent years.

There is little that we know about the OnePlus Nord N100, but the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has been leaked in the past. The phone is expected to be priced around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Rumoured specifications include 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is expected to be a Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 128GB. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and additional 2-megapixel shooter.

The OnePlus Nord N100 was briefly spotted on the company website alongside the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, hinting at its arrival, but there is no clarity on what it brings to the table. The phones are reported to launch in the US market. There is no clarity on whether they will see a launch in the Indian market or not. It could be possible that these phones are initially launched in the US market, and may be introduced in the Indian market later.

Unlike the OnePlus 8T, which is being heavily teased by the company in the run up to its launch, there has been no official noise about the rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 phones yet.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

