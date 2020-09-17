Technology News
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 September 2020 10:59 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak

OnePlus Nord 10 5G is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 10 5G is reported to offer 90Hz screen refresh rate
  • The phone is tipped to be priced at around $400
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G may pack 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is reported to be in the works. The unannounced phone is expected to launch later this year, soon after the launch of the OnePlus 8T series and its price may be around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). While the OnePlus Nord didn't release in the US, the company had confirmed that future models in the series will be introduced in the market. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G leaked specifications have also been surfaced and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Android Central, citing industry sources, reports that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is in the offing. The design details of the phone are not known, but it is reported to be priced at around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). This handset has been reported in the past with the codename Billie. The OnePlus Nord 10 5G is said to launch in the US, unlike the Nord-series debutant OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 10 5G specifications (expected)

The report shares leaked specifications of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G as well. The phone is expected to feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 128GB.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is tipped to be the first phone in the company lineup to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back. It may have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and additional 2-megapixel shooter.

Recently, guides of phones dubbed OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g were briefly spotted on the company website, hinting at a launch in the future. This OnePlus Nord 105g looks to be nothing but the OnePlus Nord 10 5G, if this latest leak is taken into consideration. The OnePlus Nord 10 5G model is expected to be unveiled soon after the OnePlus 8T that is believed to launch later this month or sometime in October.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
