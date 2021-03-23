OnePlus Nord N1, expected to be a successor to OnePlus N10, has been reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, hinting at an imminent India launch. The phone have been subject to a few leaks and rumours, but there have been no official communication from from the company itself. The listing comes with model number ‘EB2101' that is believed to belong to the OnePlus Nord N10 successor. Recently, design renders of the rumoured OnePlus Nord N1 surfaced online, showing a very similar design to OnePlus Nord N10.

OnePlus Nord N1 (codename Ebba) is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that is exclusive to the US and European markets. The phone is expected to come with model number EB2101 that was spotted in an alleged BIS listing by known tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing only shows the model number and nothing else. But it shows that the phone will be launched in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord N10 did not launch in India. It debuted in the European market and was later launched in the US. It appears that its successor, OnePlus Nord N1, could be launched in India.

Recently, alleged renders of OnePlus Nord N1 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, showing the design of the phone. It seems to be quite similar to the OnePlus Nord N10 but with one less camera sensor on the back – for a total of three rear sensors. It is also seen with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a rear-mounted one. OnePlus Nord N1 is expected to come with the same-sized flat 6.49-inch display as OnePlus Nord N10 with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord series is the company's budget-friendly lineup, with the OnePlus Nord N100 being the most affordable OnePlus phone in the market, now priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

