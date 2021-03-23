Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Imminent India Launch

OnePlus Nord N1 is expected to come with the same display as the OnePlus Nord N10 at 6.46-inch with a hole-punch cut out.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2021 14:03 IST
OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

OnePlus Nord N1 could come with a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N1 could soon launch in India
  • OnePlus Nord N10 did not launch in India
  • OnePlus Nord N1 could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

OnePlus Nord N1, expected to be a successor to OnePlus N10, has been reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, hinting at an imminent India launch. The phone have been subject to a few leaks and rumours, but there have been no official communication from from the company itself. The listing comes with model number ‘EB2101' that is believed to belong to the OnePlus Nord N10 successor. Recently, design renders of the rumoured OnePlus Nord N1 surfaced online, showing a very similar design to OnePlus Nord N10.

OnePlus Nord N1 (codename Ebba) is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that is exclusive to the US and European markets. The phone is expected to come with model number EB2101 that was spotted in an alleged BIS listing by known tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing only shows the model number and nothing else. But it shows that the phone will be launched in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord N10 did not launch in India. It debuted in the European market and was later launched in the US. It appears that its successor, OnePlus Nord N1, could be launched in India.

Recently, alleged renders of OnePlus Nord N1 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, showing the design of the phone. It seems to be quite similar to the OnePlus Nord N10 but with one less camera sensor on the back – for a total of three rear sensors. It is also seen with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a rear-mounted one. OnePlus Nord N1 is expected to come with the same-sized flat 6.49-inch display as OnePlus Nord N10 with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord series is the company's budget-friendly lineup, with the OnePlus Nord N100 being the most affordable OnePlus phone in the market, now priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord N10, OnePlus Nord N1, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ India Prices Leak; Vivo X60 Series Debuts Globally

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Imminent India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  3. OnePlus Watch Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS, May Launch in India Soon
  7. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  8. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Won’t Get a Sequel, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff Says
  2. Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Watch Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OTT Regulation: Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Pending in High Courts
  5. HomePod mini Has a Secret Sensor Waiting to Be Switched On
  6. OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  7. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ India Prices Leak; Vivo X60 Series Debuts Globally
  8. Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Launch on March 29 Confirmed by Xiaomi
  9. DC’s Zatanna Movie Hires Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell as Writer: Reports
  10. Clubhouse Android App to Be Released in a ‘Couple of Months’, Co-Founder Paul Davison Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com