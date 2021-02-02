OnePlus Nord N1 5G is expected to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that launched last year, a known tipster has shared. OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a budget-friendly phone from the Chinese company and is a part of its Nord series of phones that started with OnePlus Nord. For now, the specifications for OnePlus Nord N1 5G are unclear, but it can be expected to be another budget-friendly offering that could be launched later in the year.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the more-affordable OnePlus Nord N100 were launched in the European market back in October 2020. Now, known tipster Max Jambor shared via Voice that the successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be OnePlus Nord N1 5G. The specifications for the phone are unknown but as the name suggests, the phone may come with 5G support. The tipster also shared that the release timeline for OnePlus Nord N1 5G may be the same as OnePlus Nord N10 5G – sometime in October.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. It packs a quad rear camera setup and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. The phone recently made its debut in the US after being exclusive to the European market. However, neither OnePlus Nord N10 5G nor OnePlus Nord N100 have launched in India, suggesting that the Nord N1 5G may stick to those markets as well.

OnePlus is expected to launch its 9-series phones including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more budget-friendly option – OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite. Rumours suggest that the phones will be launched in March. As per leaked specifications, OnePlus 9 is expected to come with either 6.54- or 6.34-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and triple rear camera setup. The phone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not shared any official information on OnePlus Nord N1 5G or the OnePlus 9 series of phones.

