OnePlus Nord N1 5G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Same 6.49-Inch Display as Nord N10

OnePlus Nord N10 successor is said to have codename ‘Ebba’ and previous report suggest it may be called OnePlus Nord N1.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 March 2021 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

OnePlus Nord N10 successor may carry three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 successor may be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G
  • OnePlus Nord N1 5G is said to have codename Ebba
  • OnePlus has not shared any details about the OnePlus Nord N1 5G

OnePlus Nord N1 5G (not the official name), the rumoured successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, has been in the news for some time and now a new report claims to offer a render and some specifications for the phone. The upcoming Nord N1 5G, codenamed ‘Ebba', seems to have a very similar design to the OnePlus Nord N10 but with one less camera sensor on the back. It seems to carry the hole-punch cut out design for the selfie camera and the report states it will feature the same 6.49-inch flat display.

OnePlus Nord N1 5G codenamed Ebba design and specifications

The rumoured OnePlus Nord N1 5G carries the same design as the OnePlus Nord N10, at least for the front with a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the display. The renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer via Voice also show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well, which is different from the rear-mounted one on the OnePlus Nord N10. The rumoured upcoming phone may come with a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the quad-rear camera setup found on the OnePlus Nord N10. A USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen as well.

In terms of specifications, the tipster states it will come with the same 6.49-inch flat display, a glossy plastic rear panel, metal frame, and relatively thick bezels. The phone is said to measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G will likely be a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord N10 and whether the successor will be released in India remains to be seen.

OnePlus introduced the Nord series back in July 2020 with the OnePlus Nord. It then released the OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 for the European market and later for the US market. The two phones are yet to arrive in India which raises concerns over the availability of the OnePlus Nord N1 5G as well.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
