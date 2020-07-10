Technology News
OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC and dual-selfie camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 July 2020 11:15 IST
OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

OnePlus Nord may come with a 4,115mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord specifications reportedly leaked
  • It is said to come with a 90Hz display
  • OnePlus Nord may have three colour variants

OnePlus Nord specifications have reportedly been leaked ahead of the July 21 launch event for the phone, according to a report. The promo video recently shared by OnePlus showed the dual-selfie camera and a glimpse at the rear camera setup of the OnePlus Nord, but this new leak offers details on the cameras, as well as other specifications of the phone. It is said to feature a 6.44-inch display and to come in three colour variants. OnePlus Nord will be unveiled on July 21 so we don't have to wait for too long to get confirmation on the specifications.

OnePlus Nord leaked specifications

As per a tweet by well-known tipster Evan Blass, the image showing off the specifications of the OnePlus Nord is said to have come from the virtual Nord training presentation. It lists the colour options as Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx.

The phone is said to run OxygenOS 10 and may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 408ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The processor, Snapdragon 765G 5G that has been previously confirmed by OnePlus, is mentioned in the latest leak as well. The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to come in two variants namely, 8GB RAM and 128GB, and 12GB RAM and 256GB, and the image states that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of camera optics, it looks like there will be four cameras on the back. The rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It may be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the OnePlus Nord is said to have a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens.

The upcoming phone may be backed by a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to weigh 185 grams.

OnePlus had recently confirmed the presence of an AMOLED display and OIS support through Instagram posts and the dual selfie cameras through a teaser video. The OnePlus Nord will be unveiled on July 21 with pre-orders starting from July 15.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord specifications

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
