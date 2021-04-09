OnePlus Nord LE has been announced, but it's not the model you may be waiting for, or the one you could get easily. OnePlus said that the term LE in the moniker stands for Literally Only One Edition. This means that unlike other limited-edition models, the OnePlus Nord LE won't be available even to a few people. It isn't something that you would be able to get as it's going to be given away to just one OnePlus fan.

Announcing the OnePlus Nord LE through a forum post, OnePlus Nord Product Manager Andy Liu said that the new model is exactly the same phone as the OnePlus Nord. It has the same 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and Warp Charge 30T, among other identical features.

However, unlike the original OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord LE has a distinctive gradient that transitions from orange to green. There is also a smooth finish over the glossy one available on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

Instead of putting the single unit of the OnePlus Nord LE on sale at a special edition pricing, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus Nord LE through a giveaway.

You need to follow the official OnePlus Nord account on Instagram and then post a picture of your current smartphone on your Instagram feed along with using the hashtag #SwitchToNord in your caption to stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord LE.

There will be only one OnePlus Nord LE unit to be available for the giveaway. The chances are, therefore, quite slim for OnePlus fans to get their hands on the new offering.

That said, OnePlus is in the rumours to bring the second generation of its Nord smartphone that could be called the OnePlus Nord 2. The Shenzhen-based company is also believed to have the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 in the works that is rumoured as the OnePlus Nord N1 5G.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.