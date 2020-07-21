Technology News
OnePlus Nord Launching in India Today: Live Updates

OnePlus Nord is the first smartphone in the Chinese smartphone maker’s Nord series that will be targeted to the mid-range smartphone buyers.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 21 July 2020 19:33 IST
OnePlus Nord Launching in India Today: Live Updates

OnePlus Nord launch event time is 7:30pm IST, whereas OnePlus Buds will launch at 07:50pm IST

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • The new OnePlus phone will also carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Additionally, the phone will pack four cameras on the back

OnePlus Nord launch kicked off at 07:30pm IST with OnePlus' Carl Pei on the stage. Pei started by talking about the OnePlus 8 series, which the company claims has been pretty successful for it. 

If you are more interested in OnePlus Buds, the earbuds launch is said to begin at 07:50pm IST (2:20pm GMT). As always, Gadgets 360 will bring you live updates of the launch right here. If you prefer to also keep an eye on the livestream, we have also embedded the same.

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

OnePlus has already teased a number of Nord's features. It will be a mid-range smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also features a Fluid AMOLED display, same as OnePlus 8 series, and a quad camera setup. The main 48-megapixel camera sensor is also said be same as OnePlus 8. The other three shooters are going to include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro camera.

Additionally, the phone will pack dual front shooter for selfies, including the 32-megapixel main selfie shooter. The presence of OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, for software is a non-brainer.

OnePlus Buds: What to expect

OnePlus Buds are set to be the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds. The earbuds are already teased to come with seven hours of battery life on a single charge. The runtime increases to 30 hours when re-charged using the battery in the case. The case is also confirmed to support Warp Charge. Also, OnePlus has revealed that the earbuds will weigh 4.6 grams each and the charging case weighs 36 grams.

