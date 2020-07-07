OnePlus Nord will launch on July 21, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed on Tuesday. The launch date earlier leaked via an Amazon banner on Monday. OnePlus also revealed that India pre-orders of the phone will open on July 15 via Amazon, and the interested consumers will have to pay Rs. 499 to book the upcoming smartphone. For this amount, they will receive a gift box containing limited edition merchandise from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord is a highly anticipated smartphone from OnePlus that will take the company back to its roots. OnePlus' claim to fame used to be its value-for-money flagship killer phones but over the last two years, the company has focussed more on putting new and exciting features in its smartphones than worrying about the price tag. OnePlus Nord is going to be a relatively-affordable phone and its price will be under $500. While it won't be another flagship killer, it is said to come with mid-range specifications and “flagship level” camera.

“OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world," said Paul Yu, head of OnePlus Nord in a statement.

According to OnePlus, the Nord launch will take place on July 21 and will kick off at 7:30pm IST. Given the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be a physical launch event. In fact, OnePlus Nord will be unveiled through the OnePlus Nord AR app that is available via Google Play store for Android and App Store for iOS users.

“For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room. We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users,” Yu added.

As mentioned, OnePlus Nord India pre-orders will open on July 15 via Amazon.in. The consumers will have to pay Rs. 499 to book the smartphone. If the pre-order customers complete their purchase of OnePlus Nord by August 31, they will get another gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 headphones and a phone cover for free.

Thanks to various OnePlus Nord teasers, we already know a few details about the phone. It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 756 SoC, triple rear cameras, and dual selfie shooters. The primary camera of the phone will also support optical image stabilisation.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.