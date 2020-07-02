Technology News
OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says

Limited OnePlus Nord units were sold out in the first pre-order round in the UK and select other European countries on Wednesday.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2020 11:34 IST
OnePlus Nord will initially be available for purchase in India and Europe

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is currently listed on the Amazon India site
  • The OnePlus Nord Instagram account revealed India pre-orders information
  • OnePlus’ Carl Pei explains why it chose the OnePlus Nord name

OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-orders in India soon, OnePlus revealed through its newly created Instagram account. The new OnePlus phone that is debuting in India and Europe later this month went on limited pre-orders in the UK and other European markets on Wednesday. The company, however, hasn't yet initiated its pre-order process in the Indian market. A dedicated OnePlus Nord microsite has been created on the Amazon India site, though. Separately, OnePlus Co-founder and global head Carl Pei took to Twitter to highlight the reason for calling its new smartphone the OnePlus Nord.

Through Instagram Stories posted by the OnePlus Nord account, OnePlus revealed that it would bring the OnePlus Nord for pre-orders in India soon. “To all our fans in India — you didn't really think you were going to miss out on Nord pre-orders, did you? We'll have more to say about this soon,” the company said on Instagram.

oneplus nord india pre orders screenshots instagram OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders are teased to go live in the coming days
Photo Credit: Instagram/ OnePlusLiteZThing

 

OnePlus hosted its first pre-orders round for 100 units of the OnePlus Nord in the UK and select European markets on Wednesday. The entire stock was sold out in less than a second, as per the company's claim. However, for India, the company currently just has the microsite on Amazon India that carries a “Notify Me” button to provide updates to customers.

Details about the India pre-orders of the OnePlus Nord are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, OnePlus Co-Founder and Global Head Carl Pei detailed on his official Twitter account why the company calls its latest smartphone the OnePlus Nord.

“It comes from the concept of true north,” said Pei. “We each have this inner compass that guides us. This product line reminds us to always search for our true north, and we hope it will keep reminding you of yours.”

OnePlus Nord was initially speculated as the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus Z, though the company confirmed its moniker accidentally through an Instagram post last week and later officially unveiled it. The new phone will come under the $500 (roughly Rs. 37,800) price bracket.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and include a dual selfie camera setup. It is also rumoured to have quad rear cameras and up to 12GB RAM.

The OnePlus Nord will notably be the first smartphone model in the company's newly created “affordable smartphone line” that is initially arriving in India and Europe. OnePlus also has plans to expand the lineup to other markets in the future.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

