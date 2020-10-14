Technology News
OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Launched: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus Nord was earlier launched in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 October 2020 19:44 IST
OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: YouTube/ OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash option was introduced alongside the OnePlus 8T

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Gray Ash is only available in the top-end variant
  • OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • The phone comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage

OnePlus Nord is getting a new finish called ‘Gray Ash' alongside the OnePlus 8T. The phone was launched in July this year and at that time it was made available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options. The new colour finish has been introduced ahead of the festive season to give consumers more options to choose from. The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colour variant is slightly lighter than the Gray Onyx option.

OnePlus Nord price in India, sale

The new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model offers a new finish, and is only available for the 12GB + 256GB variant at launch, at the same price. OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is currently priced at Rs. 24,999 in India, whereas the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999, and the 12GB + 256GB storage version retails at Rs. 29,999. The new model will sit alongside the Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options that have already been available since launch. The new OnePlus Nord in Gray Ash will be available via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and offline retail channels from October 17 - the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, with an early access sale for Amazon Prime on October 16. In the UK and Europe, it has been priced at GBP 469 (roughly Rs. 44,800) and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) respectively, and will go on sale from Thursday, October 14.

OnePlus Nord specifications

As mentioned, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash version comes with same specifications as other colour variant. It runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus Nord has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. The OnePlus Nord has a dual selfie camera setup at the front. This setup comprises a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

There is a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology on the OnePlus Nord. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Price in India, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
