OnePlus Nord debuted last week in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, but it appears to have a third colour option in the works that could be called “Gray Ash.” The new colour has appeared in the pre-installed Engineering Mode app that is available within OxygenOS custom ROM. However, OnePlus hasn't confirmed whether the Gray Ash OnePlus Nord will be available across all its existing markets or limited to a certain region. The OnePlus Nord will go on sale in India in both Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options starting August 4.

As reported by XDA Developers, one of its forum members discovered the Gray Ash colour variant of the OnePlus Nord while analysing the latest version of the Engineering Mode app within OxygenOS. The app, which came into limelight back in 2017 due to a backdoor to root access, is said to carry strings highlighting the colours of the OnePlus Nord where it included the third colour option — alongside the existing Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

This is notably not the first time when we're hearing about the OnePlus Nord in Gray Ash colour. A leaked slide shared by tipster Evan Blass suggested the unannounced colour option in addition to the Blue Marble and Gray Onyx versions. Furthermore, OnePlus through one of its early teasers suggested that the OnePlus Nord could come in a total of four variants.

OnePlus may launch the Gray Ash colour option a few days after the initial availability of the OnePlus Nord to keep the hype going. There are also chances that the new colour could be exclusive to a carrier in European markets as the OnePlus Nord doesn't have a carrier-exclusive option.

Having said that, the OnePlus Nord currently has just Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options. Both colours will initially be available specifically for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration starting August 4, while its 12GB + 256GB storage option will receive the Blue Marble colour model during the Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6. The entry-level, 6GB + 64GB storage option that is exclusively for the India market will, however, be limited to the Gray Onyx colour.

