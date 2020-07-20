Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord to Ship With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps, Reveals Teaser

This is unlike the existing OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that have proprietary alternatives to Google apps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord to Ship With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps, Reveals Teaser

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord will retain the company’s Android-based OxygenOS

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is touted to offer the “smoothest-est” user experience
  • The new OnePlus phone will ditch the company’s dialler and SMS apps
  • OnePlus Nord is teased to come with a tough build

OnePlus Nord will come preloaded with Google's Duo, Messages, and Phone apps, OnePlus revealed through a teaser posted on Instagram. The new revelation comes just before the official launch of the new OnePlus phone that is taking place on Tuesday, July 21. The company already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will run on Android-based OxygenOS. Further, some of its key specifications have also been teased previously. The OnePlus Nord will notably be the affordable phone by the company that was once popular for launching “flagship killer” models.

As per the teaser video posted on Instagram, the OnePlus Nord will offer the “smoothest-est” experience by offering Google's Duo, Messages, and Phone apps out-of-the-box. This is unlike the existing OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that have proprietary alternatives to Google apps and come with the company's own dialler and SMS messages apps instead. The latest flagships come preloaded with Google's Duo app, though.

The OnePlus Nord will also run on OxygenOS, which is known for offering an almost bloatware-free, near stock Android experience.

As 9to5Google notes, by offering Google Messages over its in-house messaging app, the OnePlus Nord will be able to provide Rich Communication Services (RCS) functionality to users.

In another video on Instagram, OnePlus has highlighted that the OnePlus Nord would have a tough build that would resist drop, shock, and water. The phone will, however, not come with an Ingress Protection (IP) certification, as confirmed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

OnePlus Nord specifications

Recent teasers have confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will also come with a 90Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Further, it will pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support. You'll also get a dual selfie camera at the front, with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. Besides, the OnePlus Nord will have a glass back.

The OnePlus Nord launch is scheduled for 7:30pm IST on Tuesday. Alongside the new smartphone, OnePlus is launching its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that are called the OnePlus Buds.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord to Ship With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps, Reveals Teaser
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  4. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook, Twitter Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down Posts Around IAS Officer
  2. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  5. OnePlus Nord to Ship With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps, Reveals Teaser
  6. OnePlus Buds to Come in Black, Blue, and White; First Look at Charging Case: Report
  7. Astrophysicists Unveil Biggest-Ever 3D Map of Universe
  8. UAE Launches 'Hope' Mars Probe From Japan Spaceport
  9. TikTok Said to Consider London, Other Locations for Headquarters
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com