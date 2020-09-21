OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss

OnePlus Nord smartphones are getting unwanted factory resets at random, according to multiple user posts on the OnePlus forums. The issue is not restricted to any specific region and appears to take place arbitrarily. Several affected users wrote that their OnePlus Nord handsets would start feeling warm in their pockets. Upon checking, the users discovered that their phone underwent a factory reset all by itself. This also resulted in the users losing all their data, following the reset.

Several users posted the issue of unsolicited factory resets on the OnePlus forums. On August 14, user 1UP posted that all data on his phone got deleted after the factory reset, including apps and settings. Another user posted a similar incident, when all data was deleted from his phone following a reset, including downloaded music and messages. As recently as Sunday, user jimod08 reported a similar issue.

The factory reset issue doesn't appear to be limited to any specific firmware version as of yet. While company staff members have reached out to most of the users regarding the user, no fix has been reported as of yet. In its report, Android Police said that OnePlus is currently working on a fix.

In other OnePlus-related news, the Chinese company has teased the launch of its upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone via Amazon and its official website with a “coming soon” tag. It is expected to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It may feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone may be offered in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Going by the latest rumours and tips, it is being speculated that the phone may launch on October 14.

