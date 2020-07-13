Technology News
  OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide Angle Selfie Camera with 105 Degree Field of View

OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View

OnePlus wants selfie sticks to be a thing of the past.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 13 July 2020 19:09 IST
OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View

Photo Credit: YouTube/ OnePlus

OnePlus Nord will have a secondary wide-angle selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord conformed to have dual selfie cameras
  • The second one will have a wide-angle lens with 105-degree FoV
  • The OnePlus Nord will officially launch on July 21

OnePlus has officially confirmed on Instagram that the Nord will have dual selfie cameras, with the second being a wide-angle shooter with a 105-degree field of view. A recent leaked image hinted at there being two front cameras with one of them having a 105-degree field of view, and now it's been confirmed by OnePlus itself. The OnePlus Nord smartphone is positioned as a “new beginning” for the company, focusing on delivering essential features at a more approachable price compared to its main flagship series. The phone is slated for a July 21 virtual launch, while pre-orders begin on July 15 in India.

OnePlus' new video clip on Instagram (@oneplus.nord) confirms the presence of two selfie cameras in the OnePlus Nord. The video talks about how it's time to ditch the selfie stick and switch to an ultra-wide-angle front camera instead. This post comes shortly after a leaked image posted by tipster Evan Blass, showed all the supposed key specifications of the OnePlus Nord. The image showed the Nord having a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera, along with a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 105-degree field of view. Considering we're just about a week away from the official launch, this could be OnePlus' way of getting ahead of the leaks.

OnePlus is also selling augmented reality launch invites on Amazon for the Nord, at Rs. 99. This should give you a better up-close look at the new phone, as customers would not be able to get a hands-on look in a store soon. The company is also set to launch the OnePlus Buds, its first truly wireless earphones.

A very recent leak on benchmark site, Geekbench, hints at there being a OnePlus Nord Lite, which is said to have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus, OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21

