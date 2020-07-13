OnePlus has officially confirmed on Instagram that the Nord will have dual selfie cameras, with the second being a wide-angle shooter with a 105-degree field of view. A recent leaked image hinted at there being two front cameras with one of them having a 105-degree field of view, and now it's been confirmed by OnePlus itself. The OnePlus Nord smartphone is positioned as a “new beginning” for the company, focusing on delivering essential features at a more approachable price compared to its main flagship series. The phone is slated for a July 21 virtual launch, while pre-orders begin on July 15 in India.

OnePlus' new video clip on Instagram (@oneplus.nord) confirms the presence of two selfie cameras in the OnePlus Nord. The video talks about how it's time to ditch the selfie stick and switch to an ultra-wide-angle front camera instead. This post comes shortly after a leaked image posted by tipster Evan Blass, showed all the supposed key specifications of the OnePlus Nord. The image showed the Nord having a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera, along with a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 105-degree field of view. Considering we're just about a week away from the official launch, this could be OnePlus' way of getting ahead of the leaks.

OnePlus is also selling augmented reality launch invites on Amazon for the Nord, at Rs. 99. This should give you a better up-close look at the new phone, as customers would not be able to get a hands-on look in a store soon. The company is also set to launch the OnePlus Buds, its first truly wireless earphones.

A very recent leak on benchmark site, Geekbench, hints at there being a OnePlus Nord Lite, which is said to have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC.

