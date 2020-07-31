OnePlus Nord is found to have display issues for some early adopters. The issues appear to bring a “tinting” effect on the newly launched OnePlus phone especially at low brightness. Some users have posted online that a major green tint is visible on the OnePlus Nord when its brightness drops to 25 percent. The issues aren't likely to be widespread at this moment — perhaps due to limited availability of the smartphone. However, OnePlus has acknowledged the problems being faced by a handful of early users and promised a software update.

Affected OnePlus Nord users have posted complaints on the OnePlus forums and Reddit, saying that the display shows green, purple, and yellow tint when the brightness is reduced to around 25 percent. The tinting effect is said to be prominently visible on the lower half of the AMOLED screen.

“If you can, please open something grey on the bottom of your display (like the keyboard) and cycle through the different brightness levels. You should see a very purple tint come in at the bottom at around 25 percent brightness,” one of the affected users posted on Reddit to understand whether the tinting effect is visible on other OnePlus Nord units. Some users have confirmed its existence on their phones.

However, if we look at all the user reports from the Web, the issue isn't widespread. It could be due to the fact that the OnePlus Nord is currently limited to its early adopters, with its India availability still a few days away.

OnePlus said in a statement to 9to5Google that the problems raised by OnePlus Nord users aren't “a quality issue and will not affect daily usage or the durability of the screen.” The company, however, took a u-turn and confirmed the blog that it is working on an over-the-air (OTA) update to address the screen problem.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to notice any tints on our OnePlus Nord review unit, though a mild shift in its colour tone was observed on white backgrounds at the time of testing the device. It has been noted in the detailed review coverage as well.

Having said that, this isn't the first time when a OnePlus phone has been caught with display issues. The OnePlus 8 Pro was noticed with a similar green tint and “black crush” problem earlier this year. The company called that a software defect and announced its fix through an OyxgenOS update.

