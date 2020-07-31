Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain

Affected OnePlus Nord users have posted complaints on the OnePlus forums and Reddit, saying that the display shows green, purple, and yellow tint when the brightness is reduced to around 25 percent.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 July 2020 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain

OnePlus Nord is yet to be available for purchase in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord users complain its display shows green, purple, yellow tint
  • OnePlus has promised a fix through a software update
  • OnePlus Nord display issues aren’t widespread

OnePlus Nord is found to have display issues for some early adopters. The issues appear to bring a “tinting” effect on the newly launched OnePlus phone especially at low brightness. Some users have posted online that a major green tint is visible on the OnePlus Nord when its brightness drops to 25 percent. The issues aren't likely to be widespread at this moment — perhaps due to limited availability of the smartphone. However, OnePlus has acknowledged the problems being faced by a handful of early users and promised a software update.

Affected OnePlus Nord users have posted complaints on the OnePlus forums and Reddit, saying that the display shows green, purple, and yellow tint when the brightness is reduced to around 25 percent. The tinting effect is said to be prominently visible on the lower half of the AMOLED screen.

“If you can, please open something grey on the bottom of your display (like the keyboard) and cycle through the different brightness levels. You should see a very purple tint come in at the bottom at around 25 percent brightness,” one of the affected users posted on Reddit to understand whether the tinting effect is visible on other OnePlus Nord units. Some users have confirmed its existence on their phones.

However, if we look at all the user reports from the Web, the issue isn't widespread. It could be due to the fact that the OnePlus Nord is currently limited to its early adopters, with its India availability still a few days away.

OnePlus said in a statement to 9to5Google that the problems raised by OnePlus Nord users aren't “a quality issue and will not affect daily usage or the durability of the screen.” The company, however, took a u-turn and confirmed the blog that it is working on an over-the-air (OTA) update to address the screen problem.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to notice any tints on our OnePlus Nord review unit, though a mild shift in its colour tone was observed on white backgrounds at the time of testing the device. It has been noted in the detailed review coverage as well.

Having said that, this isn't the first time when a OnePlus phone has been caught with display issues. The OnePlus 8 Pro was noticed with a similar green tint and “black crush” problem earlier this year. The company called that a software defect and announced its fix through an OyxgenOS update.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix August 2020 Releases: Lucifer, Gunjan Saxena, Masaba Masaba, and More
Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
  7. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  8. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  9. Realme 6i Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Review
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  2. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  3. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
  4. Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
  5. OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i Get July 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes, More With Latest Update
  7. Black Shark 3S Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K30 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, May Launch on August 14 Alongside Redmi Watch
  9. Nokia Posts Surprise Second-Quarter Profit Jump as Pekka Lundmark Is Poised to Take Over as CEO
  10. BSNL Revises 7 Broadband Plans, Hikes Landline Tariff for 10 Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com