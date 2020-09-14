OnePlus Nord will be available for purchase in India today with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount. The discount offer on the OnePlus Nord will be applicable for customers making the purchase through an ICICI Bank credit card or via ICICI credit or debit card EMI transactions. The OnePlus Nord was launched in the country in July. It debuted as the first in the company's “affordable smartphone line” and offered features such as a hole-punch display design as well as quad rear cameras. The OnePlus Nord also comes with 5G support.

OnePlus Nord discount offer

The OnePlus Nord is currently available with the Rs. 1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank customers through the OnePlus.in site. However, the phone will go on sale with the discount offer via Amazon at 2pm today. The online marketplace also offers no-cost EMI for three months.

OnePlus Nord price in India

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that will be exclusive to the country and will go on sale at a later stage. Nevertheless, the phone is already available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 29,999. There are Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options; however only the 8GB and 12GB RAM model will get both options, the base variant will only be sold in Gray Onyx colour.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord comes with a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens that has an FoV of 105 degrees.

The OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. The phone comes with connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it packs a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

