OnePlus Nord Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount for ICICI Bank Customers

OnePlus Nord will be available the instant discount through Amazon at 2pm today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 September 2020 12:41 IST
OnePlus Nord Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount for ICICI Bank Customers

OnePlus Nord discount offer is applicable on ICICI Bank credit cards as well as EMI transactions

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is already available with the discount offer via OnePlus.in
  • Amazon will also bring a no-cost EMI option for OnePlus Nord customers
  • OnePlus Nord was launched in India in July

OnePlus Nord will be available for purchase in India today with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount. The discount offer on the OnePlus Nord will be applicable for customers making the purchase through an ICICI Bank credit card or via ICICI credit or debit card EMI transactions. The OnePlus Nord was launched in the country in July. It debuted as the first in the company's “affordable smartphone line” and offered features such as a hole-punch display design as well as quad rear cameras. The OnePlus Nord also comes with 5G support.

OnePlus Nord discount offer

The OnePlus Nord is currently available with the Rs. 1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank customers through the OnePlus.in site. However, the phone will go on sale with the discount offer via Amazon at 2pm today. The online marketplace also offers no-cost EMI for three months.

OnePlus Nord price in India

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that will be exclusive to the country and will go on sale at a later stage. Nevertheless, the phone is already available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 29,999. There are Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options; however only the 8GB and 12GB RAM model will get both options, the base variant will only be sold in Gray Onyx colour.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord comes with a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens that has an FoV of 105 degrees.

The OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. The phone comes with connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it packs a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
