OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

OnePlus Nord will not come with an official IP rating but has gone through some testing to make sure there is some protection against water.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2020 10:52 IST
OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: YouTube/ MKBHD

OnePlus Nord will come in grey and teal variants

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord will have tapered edges on the back
  • OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21
  • OnePlus Nord India pre-orders open today via Amazon

OnePlus Nord will be released in two colour options and carry no IP rating, revealed OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in an interview. The launch of the OnePlus Nord is about a week away and the phone will be up for pre-orders today via Amazon in India and OnePlus website in Europe. While not a lot is known about the phone, Pei divulged a few details to a popular YouTuber about the upcoming budget friendly smartphone. The OnePlus Nord will be launched in India and Europe on July 21.

The interview with Carl Pei about the OnePlus Nord and the smartphone industry posted by popular YouTuber MKBHD shows the colour options for the upcoming phone, as well as a few other details. One of these colours, the grey-ish variant, was revealed in the teaser video recently shared by the company and the other is a teal variant. The OnePlus Nord will have tapered edges on the back and a flat screen.

In the video, dual front cameras and the quad rear cameras can be clearly seen, along with the USB Type-C port on the bottom besides the speaker cutout. During the interview, Pei stated that the initial plan was for a different camera setup but the company decided to go with something reminiscent of the OnePlus design, leading to the vertical camera layout for the OnePlus Nord that is similar to the flagship OnePlus 8 series.

Pei also revealed that the OnePlus Nord will not have an official IP rating. However, during the manufacturing process, the company made sure that the design can withstand 30cm of water for 30 seconds. So, it's safe to say that the OnePlus Nord will be able to survive occasional spills.

The OnePlus Nord will be unveiled on July 21 in India and pre-orders will be live on Amazon today starting 1:30pm.

The entire interview can be found on Waveform podcast.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
