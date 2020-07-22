Technology News
OnePlus Nord Creator Case by JerryRigEverything, 3D Tempered Glass, Other Cases Price in India Revealed

The OnePlus Nord Creator Case by JerryRigEverything is priced in India at Rs. 1,290.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2020 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus.in

OnePlus Nord cases are priced starting at Rs. 790

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3D Tempered Glass Protector is priced at Rs. 990
  • The OnePlus Nord Clear Case is priced in India at Rs. 790
  • All the Creator Cases for OnePlus Nord are priced at Rs. 1,290

OnePlus has also launched several accessories alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone. This includes unique OnePlus Nord creator cases made by Zack Nelson of JerryRgEverything, barb graphics designer Finsta, and painter Camilla Engström. At the launch event, OnePlus hadn't unveiled the India pricing of these cases, but now they are all listed on the OnePlus.in website with price tags alongside. The India prices of the OnePlus Nord 3D tempered glass screen protector, OnePlus Nord sandstone bumper case, and OnePlus Nord clear bumper case have also been revealed on the website.

OnePlus Nord cases price in India

Starting with the OnePlus Nord creator cases, the one made by Nelson of JerryRigEverything creates the illusion of revealing the internals of the OnePlus Nord. The case made by Finsta has a barb wire design and the one made by Camilla Engström has a unique landscape painting pattern at the back. All of these three cases are listed on the OnePlus.in website and are priced at Rs. 1,290 each.

There is also the OnePlus Nord sandstone bumper case in Nord Blue and Sandstone Black options that offers a patterned back finish for better grip. These two cases are priced in India at Rs. 790. There is also the OnePlus Nord clear bumper case that is priced at a similar Rs. 790 in India.

Lastly, OnePlus has also listed the OnePlus Nord 3D tempered glass screen protector for all users who wish to purchase the accessory for protecting their display. This screen protector is priced in India at Rs. 990 in India.

The sale of all of these OnePlus Nord cases and screen protector should commence on August 4, alongside the OnePlus Nord, but the accessories are currently listed as 'coming soon'. Currently, OnePlus.in is taking registrations of interest on its site with the ‘Notify Me' button live for all the accessories.

The OnePlus Nord has launched in India with a price starting at Rs. 24,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs. 29,999. It has launched in two colour options — Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. Only the 8GB and 12GB RAM model will get both options, the base variant will only be sold in Gray Onyx colour. The OnePlus Nord 8GB and 12GB RAM options will go on sale in India on August 4, whereas the 6GB RAM option will be available in September. Pre-bookings of the phone begin on July 28 on Amazon India.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

