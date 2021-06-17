Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update is 172MB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 June 2021 16:35 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week in India and around the world

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update
  • OxygenOS update improves portrait photography from the selfie camera
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G has also received improved screen colour accuracy

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 as its first software update since launch. The update brings the May 2021 Android security patch and carries a series of improvements that include better accuracy of screen colour and an improved portrait photography with the front camera. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has also received an improved rear camera experience. You can also expect regular system-level bug fixes through the latest update that is rolling out in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G update is 172MB in size and carries software version OxygenOS 11.0.2.2EB13DA. It brings the May 2021 Android security patch as one of the biggest changes that includes latest fixes for known vulnerabilities. However, in addition to the security patch, the OxygenOS update improves the screen colour accuracy as well as the portrait photography of the selfie camera. There are also rear camera improvements in white balance consistency and improved image detailing, as per the official changelog.

OnePlus has also provided fixes for known issues and improved performance stability for OnePlus Nord CE 5G through the software update.

oneplus nord ce 5g oxygenos 11 0 2 2 update screenshots gadgets 360 OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 with a series of improvements

 

Importantly, the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update has been available to a large number of customers exactly a week after the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Gadgets 360, however, understands that the update reached a few users including reviewers initially a few days back. This is expected from OnePlus as it chooses to offer updates in a phased manner.

That said, you can check the availability of the OxygenOS update on your OnePlus Nord CE 5G by going to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week in India and around the world. The smartphone comes with features including a 90Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It went on open sale starting Wednesday.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
