OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 as its first software update since launch. The update brings the May 2021 Android security patch and carries a series of improvements that include better accuracy of screen colour and an improved portrait photography with the front camera. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has also received an improved rear camera experience. You can also expect regular system-level bug fixes through the latest update that is rolling out in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G update is 172MB in size and carries software version OxygenOS 11.0.2.2EB13DA. It brings the May 2021 Android security patch as one of the biggest changes that includes latest fixes for known vulnerabilities. However, in addition to the security patch, the OxygenOS update improves the screen colour accuracy as well as the portrait photography of the selfie camera. There are also rear camera improvements in white balance consistency and improved image detailing, as per the official changelog.

OnePlus has also provided fixes for known issues and improved performance stability for OnePlus Nord CE 5G through the software update.

Importantly, the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update has been available to a large number of customers exactly a week after the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Gadgets 360, however, understands that the update reached a few users including reviewers initially a few days back. This is expected from OnePlus as it chooses to offer updates in a phased manner.

That said, you can check the availability of the OxygenOS update on your OnePlus Nord CE 5G by going to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week in India and around the world. The smartphone comes with features including a 90Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It went on open sale starting Wednesday.