OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India has surfaced online. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on June 10. The company has been teasing features of the phone bit by bit, and it is teased to feature a hole-punch display design and a 64-megapixel main sensor at the back. A new leak gives out pricing and launch offer details and a briefly released teaser offers a first look at the back panel design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The leaked teaser poster also hints at key specifications of the phone, including a 4,500mAh battery. Pricing information of OnePlus TV U1S, set to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, has also leaked.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted the price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S. The phone is expected to be priced starting at Rs. 22,999. There's expected to be a launch offer from HDFC Bank that will allow users to get an additional Rs. 1,000 off. Furthermore, OnePlus TV U1S is expected to come in three models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The prices of these three models are tipped to be Rs. 37,999, Rs. 45,999, and Rs. 60,999, respectively. HDFC Bank cards may get a discount of Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 4,000, respectively.

A teaser poster was spotted briefly on Amazon by Gizmochina. It showed the rear panel design and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone is seen to feature a triple camera setup inside a capsule-like module and the flash is sitting right beside the module. It has a blue finish, and the poster suggests OnePlus Nord CE 5G may have a 64-megapixel main camera, WarpCharge 30T Plus charging, and a big 4,500mAh battery.

The launch event is set to begin at 7pm IST on June 10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S are teased to be available on Amazon and the OnePlus India website. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

OnePlus has also teased that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness despite including a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to have up to 8GB of RAM and maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. Apart from the 64-megapixel main camera at the back, there is expected to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.