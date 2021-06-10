Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S launch in India will be livestreamed at 7pm IST today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 June 2021 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is teased to come with a slim design

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to start at Rs. 22,999
  • OnePlus TV U1S is rumoured to come in three screen sizes
  • OnePlus is livestreaming the launch through its social media channels

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch will take place today (Thursday, June 10) during the company's Summer Launch event. The new OnePlus phone comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord in the country. It is teased to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and come with a thickness of just 7.9mm. Alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the Chinese company is launching the OnePlus TV U1S. The new smart TV from OnePlus will feature Dynaudio speakers. Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S will be available for purchase via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch livestream, timings

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S will be unveiled at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event scheduled to begin at 7pm IST. The launch will be livestreamed through OnePlus' social media. OnePlus has also created a dedicated microsite to showcase the launch natively. You can also watch the livestream right here from the video embedded below.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord TV U1S price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India is rumoured to start at Rs. 22,999. The OnePlus Nord TV U1S, on the other hand, is said to be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 50-inch model. The smart TV is also rumoured to have a 55-inch variant that could be priced at Rs. 45,999 and a 65-inch model priced at Rs. 60,999. A tipster also recently suggested that the 65-inch OnePlus Nord TV U1S could be available for under Rs. 59,999.

The OnePlus TV U1S may come with an optional webcam that is rumoured to be available for Rs. 5,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is rumoured to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is teased to have a triple rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup is also speculated to have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, the OnePlus phone is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus recently confirmed a 4,500mAh battery for the Nord CE 5G. The phone will also include the company's Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging support. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and have a thickness of 7.9mm, according to a recent teaser.

OnePlus TV U1S specifications (expected)

The OnePlus TV U1S is teased to have a “bezel-less” design and offer a 4K resolution. The TV will also come with Dynaudio sound and is said to have 30W speakers and HDMI 2.0 ports as well as Android TV 10 on the software front. Further, the OnePlus TV U1S is rumoured to come in 50-, 55-, and 65-inch screen sizes and have support for HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC.

OnePlus is rumoured to offer an NFC-supported remote control with the OnePlus TV U1S. The smart TV could also offer standalone Google Assistant integration for voice commands that may work without the bundled remote. The OnePlus TV U1S may also pack a 1080p plug-n-play webcam that could support 1080p resolution at 30fps frame rate.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, 10 Workout Modes Launched in India

