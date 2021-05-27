OnePlus Nord CE will launch on June 10 at the Summer Launch Event along with OnePlus TV U series models, the company has confirmed. OnePlus Nord CE is believed to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was launched in Europe last October. On the other hand, OnePlus TV U series is expected to include three model sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. OnePlus also shared that it will be expanding its true wireless stereo (TWS) offerings this year. Additionally, a report states that the company is also working on OnePlus Nord N200 5G that will be the successor to OnePlus Nord N100.

OnePlus shared through a press release that OnePlus Nord CE will launch in India on June 10 during the Summer Launch Event that it recently teased. OnePlus Nord CE will be “focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users.” It stated that OnePlus Nord has grown 200 percent year-on-year since its launch in July last year. Whether OnePlus Nord CE will be a direct successor to OnePlus Nord is currently unclear. It seems unlikely though as the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker was spotted on the official website, though for a short while.

Along with the OnePlus Nord CE, the company will also expand its OnePlus TV U series. While the company did not share any more information on the upcoming TV models, a recent report claimed there will be three sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They are expected to support HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. The models may feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio as well as HDMI 2.0 ports for connectivity.

Furthermore, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reportedly spoke with TechRadar and shared that the CE in OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for “Core Edition” and that it uses the core elements of last year's OnePlus Nord with a few extra features. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord.

Besides the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Lau also confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N100, according to the report. The OnePlus Nord N100 launched in Europe in October last year. This year, however, the 5G phone will be exclusive to the US and Canada. A release date for it was not shared.