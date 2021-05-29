Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre Orders From June 11

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10 at 7pm IST along with OnePlus TV U series.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 May 2021 12:54 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale starting June 16

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to come with triple rear camera setup
  • CE in OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for Core Edition
  • OnePlus Nord CE pre-orders on June 11 will be for Red Cable Club members

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been tipped to come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Some other details about the upcoming budget phone have also been leaked. OnePlus announced it will unveil OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10 at its Summer Launch Event along with new OnePlus TV U-series models. The phone is believed to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was earlier launched in Europe and North America but did not come to the Indian market.

A report by Android Central citing insider sources claims that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, that is a step down from the original OnePlus Nord that has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G under the hood. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Though the phone is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, it reportedly carries the core specifications of the OnePlus Nord – which is why the name OnePlus Nord CE stands for Core Edition.

The report adds that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It will likely retain the hole-punch cutout design.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10 at 7pm IST along with the OnePlus TV U series. While the TV models will go on their first sale the same day as launch for Red Cable club members, OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order from June 11, again for Red Cable club members. Open sale for OnePlus TV U series models will start from June 11 and June 16 for OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Sale, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV U series
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
UK Police Goes in for Drug Bust at Industrial Estate, Finds Illegal Cryptocurrency Operation Instead

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  2. Vivo Y17 Testing Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  4. OnePlus Watch Review: Anticlimactic
  5. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores
  6. Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed
  7. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  8. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Kellogg's Bowl Bot: US College Campuses Get Robots to Dispense Cereal Mixes Into Their Bowls
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11
  3. Microsoft President Brad Smith Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become a Reality by 2024
  4. UK Police Goes in for Drug Bust at Industrial Estate, Finds Illegal Cryptocurrency Operation Instead
  5. Apple Podcast Subscription Service Launch to Be Delayed Until June
  6. TikTok Given a Month to Respond to Claims of EU Consumer Rights Breaches
  7. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp Said to Have Shared Compliance Details With IT Ministry; Twitter Still Hasn’t
  8. Social Media Influencers Must Add Proper Disclosure Labels on Promotional Content, ASCI Guidelines Mandate
  9. Poco F3 GT to Launch in India in Q3 2021, Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com