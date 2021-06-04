OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera details have been officially confirmed just days ahead of its launch in India. The new OnePlus phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back, as per a teaser released by the Chinese company. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the new model in the company's Nord series that was introduced last year with the launch of the original OnePlus Nord. The smartphone is rumoured to have a hole-punch display design and come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Through a post published on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This is an upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord that debuted with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. However, that model included four camera sensors over the three available on the upcoming phone.

The teaser corroborates an earlier report that suggested triple rear cameras on OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus has also posted some camera samples that are claimed to be taken through OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The samples suggest an enhanced colour reproduction on the new smartphone.

Earlier this week, OnePlus teased that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness despite including a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications (expected)

Apart from its details revealed through the recent teasers, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been a part of the rumour mill for the last few days, offering a glimpse at its possible specifications. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is also tipped to have up to 8GB of RAM and maximum of 128GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G would come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone may also have Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India is set for Thursday (June 10) and it is already listed on Amazon. The smartphone will come alongside the launch of a new OnePlus TV U-series model.