Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64 Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G triple rear camera setup has also been showcased through a new teaser.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 June 2021 18:27 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India is taking place on June 10

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera details have been confirmed on Instagram
  • New OnePlus phone will have a bigger camera over original OnePlus Nord
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera samples have also been posted online

OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera details have been officially confirmed just days ahead of its launch in India. The new OnePlus phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back, as per a teaser released by the Chinese company. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the new model in the company's Nord series that was introduced last year with the launch of the original OnePlus Nord. The smartphone is rumoured to have a hole-punch display design and come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Through a post published on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This is an upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord that debuted with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. However, that model included four camera sensors over the three available on the upcoming phone.

 

The teaser corroborates an earlier report that suggested triple rear cameras on OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus has also posted some camera samples that are claimed to be taken through OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The samples suggest an enhanced colour reproduction on the new smartphone.

Earlier this week, OnePlus teased that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 7.9mm thickness despite including a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications (expected)

Apart from its details revealed through the recent teasers, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been a part of the rumour mill for the last few days, offering a glimpse at its possible specifications. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is also tipped to have up to 8GB of RAM and maximum of 128GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G would come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone may also have Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India is set for Thursday (June 10) and it is already listed on Amazon. The smartphone will come alongside the launch of a new OnePlus TV U-series model.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  3. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Juhi Chawla’s 5G Lawsuit Dismissed With Rs. 20 Lakh Penalty
  10. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix
  2. Reminiscence Trailer: Hugh Jackman Looks for Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld Co-Creator's First Movie
  3. Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Dismissed, Delhi High Court Says Case Filed for Publicity, Slaps Rs. 20 Lakh Fine
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue
  6. NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
  7. Google News Showcase Faces Probe From German Competition Authority
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G Design Tipped via Leaked Render Ahead of Launch
  9. EU Commission Clarifies Revamped Copyright Rules Amid Criticism
  10. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com