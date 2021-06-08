Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Render Leak Shows Design, Two Colour Options Ahead of June 10 Launch; Nord 2 Could Arrive in July

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The rear panel design has been confirmed by the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2021 18:33 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Render Leak Shows Design, Two Colour Options Ahead of June 10 Launch; Nord 2 Could Arrive in July

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phone will be a budget friendly offering
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G may have a Fluid AMOLED display

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch is in a couple days and, ahead of the launch, renders showing its two colour options have surfaced online. The phone can be seen from the front, back, and the sides in the colours that will likely be called Blue Void and Charcoal Ink. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch in India on June 10, along with the OnePlus TV U1S series. And the company has also revealed some specifications of both the products. Furthermore, a known tipster states the company has another Nord smartphone planned for a July launch and it could be the OnePlus Nord 2 (not the official name).

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared a few renders of what is claimed to be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in collaboration with Pricebaba. They show two colours — Blue Void and Charcoal Ink. The Charcoal Ink colour variant was also accidentally leaked by Amazon last week. The renders show the power button on the right side and volume controls on the left. It also suggests the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A triple rear camera setup along with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera can be seen in the renders as well. Agarwal says that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. Additionally, the tipster claims the phone will feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

OnePlus had earlier shared the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on Amazon, but the leaked renders show more of the phone, as well as an additional colour variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications (teased)

Till now, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back, a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be just 7.9mm thick and will be unveiled on June 10. Pre-orders will start from June 11 and open sale from June 16.

In other news about the OnePlus Nord-series, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared on Twitter that OnePlus has another Nord smartphone in the works that will launch in July. He speculates that the device could be called OnePlus Nord 2. To recall, the OnePlus Nord, too, launched in India in July last year. The tweet doesn't specify if the information pertains to another device launching in India or elsewhere, which means that it could also be the OnePlus Nord N200 that is scheduled to launch in the US and Canada.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G design, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Snapchat Adds Language-Learning Lenses for Bengali, Punjabi, More Indian Dialects

