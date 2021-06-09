Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offered in three colours, one of which has been confirmed by the company to be called Blue Void.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2021 16:23 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

OnePlus Nord CE 5G promo video shows three colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10
  • The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

OnePlus Nord CE 5G leaks keep pouring in ahead of its June 10 launch and the latest is a promo video for the phone that shows its design, some specifications, and three colour options. OnePlus Nord CE will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC and will have Always-on Display (AOD) feature that was added to OnePlus Nord with the Android 11 update. Additionally, OnePlus could be working on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone according to a known tipster. Till now, the company has only used Qualcomm SoCs for its phones ever since OnePlus One was launched in 2014.

The 90-second promo video was shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter and it shows some new information on OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It mentions Snapdragon 750 SoC that was only rumoured till now. The phone will come with Always-on Display and a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. AOD is present in the original OnePlus Nord as well that was launched in January last year but was added with the Android 11 update. The promo video also states the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, which was also tipped previously.

Till now, two colour options for OnePlus Nord CE 5G have leaked — Blue Void and Charcoal Ink. OnePlus has already confirmed the Blue Void name on Instagram and now, the promo video shows a third colour with a iridescent Silver finish.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is launching in India tomorrow, June 10, at 7pm IST along with the OnePlus TV U1S series.

On the other hand, another known tipster from China with the pseudonym Digital Chat Station (translated) shared on Weibo that OnePlus is working on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered phone. If this turns out to be true, it would be the first MediaTek phone from OnePlus or rather the first phone with anything other than a Qualcomm SoC.

The tipster also states this phone will come with a flat display that has a single hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. This phone is expected to feature a similar camera module as OnePlus 9 Pro with the fourth sensor replaced by a flash module. This suggests the rumoured OnePlus phone will feature a triple rear camera setup and as per the tipster, the main camera could be a Sony IMX766 sensor. This is the same sensor in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro's ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The tipster adds that this OnePlus phone will run OxygenOS and may be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900), making it a budget-friendly offering. It should be noted that OnePlus has not shared any information about this purported phone.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: nePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Vineet Washington

